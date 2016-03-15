March 15 Addressing a growing "epidemic" of
opioid overdoses and abuse of the prescribed painkillers in the
United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on
Tuesday released voluntary guidelines that instruct primary care
doctors to sharply deter use of the medicines for chronic pain.
"Overprescribing opioids, largely for chronic pain, is a key
driver of America's drug-overdose epidemic," said CDC Director
Tom Frieden. Sales of the prescription therapies have quadrupled
since 1999, causing 165,000 fatal overdoses over the same period
and now growing at more than 40 per day, according to the
agency.
U.S. health officials, in a media conference call, said
first responders should have wider access to Naloxone, a drug
that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.
Primary care doctors who treat adults for chronic pain in
outpatient settings account for nearly half of all opioid
prescriptions, the CDC said. It defined chronic pain as lasting
longer than three months, or past the typical time it takes for
normal tissue healing.
The new guidelines recommend non-opioids, such as
acetaminophen and ibuprofen, as preferred therapy for chronic
pain unless patients have active cancer or are receiving
palliative or end-of-life care.
When opioids are used, the lowest possible dose should be
prescribed to reduce risks of opioid abuse and overdose and
patients should then be closely monitored, according to the CDC
guidelines. The drugs should also be combined with non-drug
approaches to controlling pain, such as physical therapy and
exercise, the agency said.
Moreover, when starting opioid therapy for chronic pain,
doctors should prescribe immediate-release formulations instead
of extended-release/long-acting versions, the guidelines say.
They recommend doctors avoid prescribing opioids with sedatives
called benzodiazepines, which include anti-anxiety treatments
Xanax (alprazolam), Ativan (lorazepam) and Valium (diazepam).
When prescribed for acute, or short-term pain, doctors
should prescribe the lowest effective dose of immediate release
opioids.
"Three days or less will often be sufficient; more than
seven days will rarely be needed," the guidelines say.
The most widely used opioids include hydrocodone, which is
the main active ingredient of Vicodin, and oxycodone, an active
ingredient of OxyContin and Percocet. They are synthetic
narcotics which work by binding to opioid receptors in the brain
and are mostly available in pill form, although some opioids are
also available in skin patches.
Nearly two million Americans aged 12 or older either abused
or were dependent on prescription opioids in 2014, the CDC said.
Opioids also include heroin, an illegal injectable drug
which has become a far cheaper alternative to oral opioids on
the streets of many U.S. communities, causing many overdoses.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson, editing by G Crosse)