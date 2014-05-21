By Shelby Sebens
PORTLAND, Ore. May 20 Federal prosecutors have
subpoenaed documents from Oregon's health exchange agency as
part of a grand jury investigation into how the state used
federal money to set up the now-failed health insurance
exchange, state officials said on Tuesday.
The Oregon Health Authority and Cover Oregon have received
subpoenas from federal prosecutors asking for everything from
power points, outlines and notes to emails between former state
employees who left amid the controversial implosion of the state
exchange.
"The agencies take this request seriously and will cooperate
fully with federal officials. We will work collaboratively with
the U.S. Attorney's Office to provide any and all information we
have and make any and all staff available to assist," OHA and
Cover Oregon said in a joint written statement.
FBI officials declined to comment and a spokeswoman for Gov.
John Kitzhaber could not immediately be reached.
A state that fully embraced the Affordable Care Act, Oregon
endured one of the rockiest rollouts of President Barack Obama's
healthcare law, requiring tens of thousands of applicants to use
paper forms since launching on Oct. 1.
The state decided in April to move the troubled state
exchange to the federal system after realizing it would cost
substantially more to try to fix the many technical glitches of
the exchange that failed to enroll a single person online.
Several Cover Oregon officials, including two past directors
of the program, have resigned in recent months amid an
independent investigation ordered by the Governor's office that
found mismanagement and a failure to report problems from the
beginning.
The subpoenas request documents pertaining to information
about representations that had been made about the status or
functionality of the health insurance website during meetings.
Prosecutors also ask for all purchase orders, invoicing and
statements of work by Oracle Corp, developer of the
non-functioning website. The state has received roughly $300
million in federal grants and has paid Oracle about $134
million.
A separate congressional probe of Cover Oregon is also under
way.
