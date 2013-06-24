WASHINGTON, June 24 The Obama administration on
Monday kicked off its public education campaign to get the
uninsured to sign up for health coverage, with a new call center
and a revamped website intended as the market entry point for
millions of new consumers.
The campaign is expected to target 2.7 million younger
consumers between the ages of 18 to 35, whose participation in
new online health insurance exchanges is vital to the success of
President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare reform law.
But the announcement provided no new clues about how
administration officials intend to reach the target group -
mostly males and non-whites - despite new concerns about whether
the exchanges will be ready for open enrollment on Oct. 1.
The campaign will be one segment of a much broader national
outreach effort that will include hospitals, healthcare
companies and providers, community organizers, media groups and
state and local officials. The challenge will be to overcome
huge public skepticism, particularly among young and healthy
consumers, that the new plans are worthwhile.
Two non-profit groups with strong ties to the Obama
administration - Enroll America and Organizing for Action -
kicked off their campaigns last week with national television
ads and grass-roots organizing events in a number of states.
The website HealthCare.gov, which the administration has
used as a public guide to its reform law, formally known as the
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, has been revamped as
a consumer education site where the public can learn how to get
ready for open enrollment this fall.
By October, the site will allow enrollees in 34 federally
operated online marketplaces to apply for federal subsidies and
shop online for plans.
The administration also offers a Spanish language site with
the same information at CuidadoDeSalud.gov.
Consumers can also get information about coming benefits
through a new 24-hour-a-day call center that offers services in
150 languages. Beginning Oct. 1, the call center will help
consumers complete applications and select insurance plans.