By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 24 The Obama administration is
seeking the help of major U.S. sports organizations, including
the National Football League, to persuade young and healthy
Americans to sign up for medical insurance coverage later this
year, officials said on Monday.
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said
the federal government was in the midst of negotiations on
advertising campaigns and potential partnerships as part of an
outreach effort that will intensify over the summer and early
fall.
"The NFL, for instance, in the conversations I've had, has
been very actively and enthusiastically engaged because they see
health promotion as one of the things that is good for them and
good for the country," Sebelius told reporters.
An NFL spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
The campaign is expected to target 2.7 million younger
consumers between the ages of 18 to 35, mostly male and
non-white, whose participation in new online health insurance
exchanges is vital to the success of President Barack Obama's
2010 healthcare reform law.
Enrollment for the new health plans begins on Oct. 1, and
the administration has released few details about how it will
persuade people to sign up.
Earlier on Monday, the administration launched its
healthcare outreach effort with a new call center and a revamped
website intended as the market entry point for millions of new
consumers.
The campaign will be one segment of a much broader national
outreach effort that will include hospitals, healthcare
companies and providers, community organizers, media groups and
state and local officials.
The challenge will be to overcome huge public skepticism,
particularly among young and healthy consumers, that the new
plans are worthwhile. Individuals who don't obtain insurance
will face a penalty that begins at $95 in 2014 and rises to 2.5
percent of annual income in 2016.
Two non-profit groups with strong ties to the Obama
administration - Enroll America and Organizing for Action -
started their campaigns last week with national television ads
and grass-roots organizing events in a number of states.
The website HealthCare.gov, which the administration has
used as a public guide to its reform law, formally known as the
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, has been revamped as
a consumer education site where the public can learn how to get
ready for open enrollment this fall.
By October, the site will allow enrollees in 34 federally
operated online marketplaces to apply for federal subsidies and
shop online for plans.
The administration also offers a Spanish language site with
the same information at CuidadoDeSalud.gov.
Consumers also can get information about coming benefits
through a new 24-hour-a-day call center that offers services in
150 languages. Beginning Oct. 1, the call center will help
consumers complete applications and select insurance plans.