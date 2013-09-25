By David Morgan
| HOUSTON, Sept 25
HOUSTON, Sept 25 Behind the political battle
lines on Obamacare, the three-story headquarters of Change
Happens rises like a fortress in a blighted southeast Houston
neighborhood of tiny wood-frame shacks, empty lots and crack
houses.
The Rev. Leslie Smith has been running the nonprofit that
helps poor adults and children with Medicaid enrollment,
homeless support and HIV prevention since 1989. Now he is
planning how best to reach uninsured people in the communities
he serves with the offer of new healthcare benefits under
President Barack Obama's landmark reform law.
"Two weeks ago, there was a shootout at the corner that left
over 200 shell casings on the ground," Smith said, speaking in
the parking lot as he noted a row of first-floor windows set
high and narrow to protect against stray bullets from gunfights
between rival gangs. "This is the bottom. This is crack alley.
All the ills of the community are around us."
Even among "red" states, Texas has stood out in its fierce
opposition to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act,
better known as Obamacare. Republican Governor Rick Perry has
long been an opponent, and Republican Senator Ted Cruz is
leading a charge in Congress to eliminate funding for the
healthcare law at the risk of shutting down the federal
government.
But in their backyard, one of the best-organized of
red-state efforts to reach millions of America's uninsured has
taken root.
Healthcare reform advocates like Smith believe the realities
of life without health coverage will drive large numbers of
young, healthy, low-income people to subsidized insurance
premiums and other benefits that Obamacare will begin offering
to the public starting on Oct. 1.
His organization is part of a loose confederation of
nonprofits, charities, universities, religious groups,
government agencies and private companies, known collectively as
"navigators," that is helping Americans sign up for coverage. It
is a task Smith zealously embraces.
"Something great is going to happen from this effort," he
says. "I believe this is history."
ORGANIZED IN TEXAS
Obamacare's success or failure depends on how many healthy
young adults enroll in health insurance that will be sold on new
state exchanges, helping offset the cost of sicker
beneficiaries. Administration officials hope they will account
for about 40 percent of the 7 million people expected to sign up
for private coverage in 2014.
That calculation has put a premium on urban neighborhoods in
places like Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago, four
metropolitan areas with a combined uninsured population of 4.8
million - many of them lower-income blacks and Latinos aged 18
to 35, according to U.S. Census figures.
Organizers face special challenges in Texas and Florida,
where Republican leaders rejected the opportunity to set up new
insurance marketplaces and collect billions of dollars in
government funds to expand Medicaid. Perry and other Texas
Republicans are now pushing to impose regulations including
fees, extra training and surety bond requirements on navigator
groups.
Conservatives in the state echo claims made by critics
elsewhere, who say the navigator program has been put together
too rapidly and requires too little training to safeguard the
public. They also contend that Obamacare will raise healthcare
costs overall and strap low-income beneficiaries with plans that
restrict access to medical services.
Meanwhile, they dismiss the network of volunteers and
nonprofits lining up to promote Obamacare as overly optimistic
about its value to the public.
"It's a touch naïve," said John Davidson of the conservative
Texas Public Policy Foundation. "There's a feeling that the law
is half-baked and that the navigator program is half-baked."
Political opposition has created an atmosphere that makes it
difficult even for Democrats to talk openly about the law.
"I don't want to talk about the Affordable Care Act on
camera," Dallas County Administrator Clay Jenkins, a Democrat
and healthcare reform supporter, joked as local TV crews set up
for a summer press conference with U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius. "I want to talk about the
opportunity to get people covered," he said.
But it has also helped turn grassroots Obamacare advocates
into a well-oiled network. In Texas, the effort was born of an
intensive, but ultimately fruitless, months-long attempt to
persuade Perry to expand Medicaid last spring.
Change Happens is one of three navigator organizations that
have received federal money to hire and train staff to help
enroll people in Houston's Harris County, home to nearly 20
percent of the state's 5.8 million uninsured. The group has
pledged to reach nearly 100,000 people by the time enrollment
wraps up in March. Smith thinks the final number could be close
to 300,000 with help from sister organizations across five
southeast Texas counties.
Houston's Health and Human Services Department - an agency
in a city government whose elected officials are largely
Democratic - is also a navigator. It has organized outreach
groups under a command structure developed to combat hurricanes.
Its public-health database, which is normally used to track
epidemics, will measure the enrollment effort's penetration of
neighborhoods with large uninsured populations. The city is also
providing a consolidated "800" number for public queries, has
set aside a "war room" for organizers and is encouraging other
major cities to consider the same strategy.
"We really have to bring some science into our approach,"
said Stephen Williams, the department's director. "This is an
opportunity of a lifetime."
The Texas Organizing Project (TOP), a grassroots advocacy
group with nearly 20,000 low- to moderate-income members, many
of them uninsured, has also been running Obamacare canvasses and
workshops since May. Earlier this month it packed hundreds of
uninsured people into a university auditorium for an Obamacare
rally and information session.
"We run the largest issue-driven grassroots get-out-the-vote
campaign, and in 2012, we targeted roughly 200,000 voters. Their
No. 1 issue, that we identified after talking to them door to
door and over the phone, was healthcare," said TOP Executive
Director Ginny Goldman.
Houston's Erenea Perez has heard the message from TOP
organizers.
Perez, a single mother in her late 20s who says she is a
U.S. resident from El Salvador, works two minimum-wage jobs but
can't afford insurance. She counts off the benefits she hopes to
obtain with Obamacare subsidies: "Extended maternity services.
Pediatric services. Coverage for exams or the ER. Medicine.
In-patient services. Ambulatory services."
Many of her uninsured peers across the country are only now
starting to pay attention. Local advertising is expected to
begin in earnest across the country on Oct. 1. Earlier this
month volunteers in 10 states, including Texas, Florida,
Illinois and Michigan, began canvassing campaigns.