Oct 25 Todd Park has gone from steering his
healthcare information technology company through a blockbuster
IPO to occasionally sleeping on a mat in his office while
working to repair the troubled new U.S. government healthcare
website.
Park, the chief technology officer for the White House and a
top advisor to President Barack Obama, now finds himself among a
handful of officials with targets on their backs as Republicans
try to root out who is responsible for this month's
glitch-ridden rollout of Healthcare.gov.
Five years ago, Park was a private-sector tech success story
having led his company to an initial public offering and
starting a second one that was attracting millions of dollars in
venture capital.
The 40-year-old helped build the original Healthcare.gov
website in 90 days in 2010 when he was chief technology officer
at the Department of Health and Human Services. The website then
provided information about public and private insurance
programs, sorted by zipcode.
The White House trotted him out in July to talk up the new
version, which is designed to be the main portal for millions of
uninsured Americans to buy coverage through federal exchanges,
an important part of Obama's signature domestic policy
achievement, the 2010 Affordable Care Act.
"I've taken a look at the early prototypes. They're
incredibly impressive. And the teams are using all kinds of
advanced technology to make sure that that experience will only
help insurance," Park said in a CNBC TV interview in July.
But the exchanges' debut on Oct. 1 was anything but
impressive, beset by technical glitches. Three weeks later, many
people are still unable to sign on and enroll.
Park, the son of Korean immigrants who grew up in Ohio and
earned an economics degree from Harvard, has kept a low profile
despite being part of what the government described as a "tech
surge" racing to fix the website's problems.
An administration source said, however, that Park's work has
been so demanding that he has on occasion slept on a mat in his
office.
His direct role in Healthcare.gov is unclear - as is the
role of other White House and health department officials. The
administration's lack of transparency has angered Republicans
and some Democrats trying to get answers about who is
responsible for the troubled rollout and who will repair it.
REPUBLICAN DEMANDS PARK DOCUMENTS
At the first oversight hearing called by Republicans on
Thursday, U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce
Chairman Fred Upton of Michigan criticized the administration
for being "allergic to transparency."
And at least one powerful Republican has set his sights on
Park.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Darrell Issa this week
asked Park and White House Chief Information Officer Steve
VanRoekel to hand over documents about their involvement in the
website's woes.
"You surely maintained significant involvement in the
oversight and development of Obamacare's critical information
technology infrastructure," Issa said in a letter.
The White House declined to make Park available for an
interview. In a statement, White House Chief of Staff Denis
McDonough said, "Todd's infectious passion for public service,
tireless work ethic and technology expertise and experience make
him a huge asset to our White House team."
Park now draws a salary of $165,300, significantly less than
his $270,000 base salary at his Boston-based company,
Athenahealth in 2008. The amount does not include the
5.4 percent of the company, then worth $570 million, he owned at
the time of its initial public offering in 2007. The company now
has a market capitalization of more than $5 billion.
After graduating from Harvard with a degree in economics in
1994, Kim first worked for the consulting firm Booz Allen
Hamilton before he and a fellow consultant, Jonathan
Bush, decided to try becoming healthcare entrepreneurs.
What started as a maternity care business became focused on
medical management software and related services.
Brandon Hull, co-founder of Cardinal Partners, one of
Athenahealth's backers who still sits on the board, said Park
can often convey ideas with passion. Hull recalled sitting in
the audience at a Philadelphia health conference several years
ago while Park, striding across the stage during a presentation,
accidentally fell off, mid-speech. He quickly surfaced and
climbed back on stage to finish his talk, Hull said.
PROBLEM SOLVER
In early 2008, Park co-founded Castlight, a company that
provides tailored data about healthcare costs. In 2011, it was
No. 1 on The Wall Street Journal's list of "The Top 50
Venture-Backed Companies."
"When we started Castlight, people said, 'Oh, you can't get
pricing data,'" said Bryan Roberts, one of Park's
co-founders. "He loves to solve problems that other people think
can't be solved."
Park was a donor to Obama's 2008 election campaign, giving a
total of $33,100 to Obama and the Democratic National
Convention, according to the Open Secrets non-profit
organization that tracks campaign contributions.
He was recommended for his current job by Aneesh Chopra,
Obama's first chief technical officer. Chopra told Reuters that
it would have been inappropriate for Park as a political
appointee to be deeply involved in activities like contract
procurement and project management of the new Healthcare.gov.
David Brailer, health Information Technology chief for the
Bush Administration for two years, also said Park's job would
have been removed from the nuts-and-bolts of the contract.
But Brailer, who said he thinks "very highly" of Park, said
that does not mean he will be protected from Republicans and
some Democrats who say that someone needs to be held accountable
for the website fiasco.
"I have no doubt he's probably going to be one of the people
they're trying to blame for this," Brailer said.
