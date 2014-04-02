(Corrects BCBSA's headquarters to Chicago, instead of
Washington, in paragraph 2)
WASHINGTON, April 2 A leading federation of Blue
Cross and Blue Shield health plans said on Wednesday that it is
receiving premium payments from 80 to 85 percent of its new
Obamacare health insurance customers.
The estimate, released by the Chicago-based Blue Cross Blue
Shield Association, reflects enrollment activity among 35 Blue
Cross Blue Shield plans in 47 of the 50 states, including plans
sold by WellPoint Inc.
That data could help shed light on the integrity of
administration figures that show 7.1 million people have signed
up for private health insurance under President Barack Obama's
landmark healthcare reform law.
Republicans and other critics of the Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act say the enrollment total, which surpassed
most forecasts, could be inflated by people who signed up for
coverage but never officially enrolled by making their first
month's payment.
If the Blue Cross Blue Shield payment rates held true for
enrollment across the board, between 5.7 million and 6 million
of the 7.1 million would actually be enrolled in coverage.
The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association did not say how many
of those who have signed up for coverage under Obamacare are new
customers.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)