WASHINGTON Oct 23 The Obama administration should focus on fixing problems with the launch of the insurance exchanges for the healthcare program rather than delaying an enrollment deadline, U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

"I think we should be able to go forward. I'm more optimistic than that. I have faith in technology and while there are glitches, there are solutions as well," Pelosi told reporters. "So I'm optimistic that we'll be able to go forward on schedule."