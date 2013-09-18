WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The Obama administration
will announce measures to reassure Americans about the privacy
and security of the information they submit when they sign up
for insurance under President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law, officials said on Wednesday.
The administration plans to promote a toll-free telephone
number to report fraud or attempted identity theft under the
law, and expects to launch measures such as an online
identification-verification system to keep taxpayer-funded
subsidies from going to criminals, officials said.
Online health insurance exchanges, a key means to enroll an
estimated 7 million uninsured Americans for next year, are to
open across the country on Oct. 1, and the administration is
scrambling to surmount political and operational obstacles to
get them running on time. People have until March to sign up for
coverage next year.
Technology experts have cited the risk of fraud and abuse as
factors that could complicate or delay the implementation of
the exchanges, and opponents of the law have seized on those
worries.
Attorney General Eric Holder, Health and Human Services
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, Federal Trade Commission chairwoman
Edith Ramirez and other federal and state officials were to
discuss the privacy and security issues at White House meeting
on Wednesday, officials said.
That will be followed by events this week at the Justice
Department and at the Federal Trade Commission aimed at
reassuring Americans that their personal information will be
safe and to publicize ways to report criminal activity, they
said.
Republicans are waging a dogged fight against the Affordable
Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare. They have made
delaying or defunding Obamacare a top priority and want to make
that a condition for passing federal government spending bills
or an increase in the nation's debt limit.
Florida Governor Rick Scott, a Republican, in August
expressed concern about the potential for privacy violations,
and Florida recently placed restrictions on counselors trained
to help people sign up for healthcare, citing concerns about the
theft of personal information.
Implementation of Obamacare so far has been faced a series
of delays. Most recently, the administration held back the
signing of final agreements with insurance plans to be sold on
the exchanges, probably because of technology
problems.
Administration officials have said repeatedly that the
marketplaces would begin on time. But the Oct. 1 deadline has
begun to falter in some places at the state level, with Oregon
announcing plans to scale back the launch of its own
marketplace. Meanwhile, California has said it will be ready for
full enrollment in time.