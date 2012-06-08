* Republican probe cites two groups used in ad campaign
* Democrats say probe wastes time, finds nothing new
WASHINGTON, June 8 Republican lawmakers accused
the White House on Friday of working closely with
special-interest groups to win public support for President
Barack Obama's healthcare reforms in 2009, a charge Democrats
quickly dismissed as a widely known fact.
Republicans, who hope to win the White House and the Senate
in November's election, have mounted a steady drumbeat of
attacks on the healthcare reform law - Obama's signature
domestic achievement - which they have vowed to repeal and
replace with their own measures.
A probe by Republicans in the House of Representatives
unearthed a series of emails linking the White House staff to a
decision by the pharmaceutical industry's main trade group to
funnel nearly $70 million in advertising money into two
third-party groups.
The organizations, Healthy Economy Now and Americans for
Stable Quality Care, ran television ads backing healthcare
reform as Congress deliberated over policies that would
eventually form the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act,
which Obama signed into law in 2010.
The Republicans, from the House Energy and Commerce
Committee, said emails released by organizations including the
pharmaceutical industry showed that top White House staff sought
to steer the content of ads as well as the advocacy tactics of
the AFL-CIO labor federation and AARP, which represents older
Americans.
Democrats on the committee said the investigation
represented nothing more than a partisan waste of time.
"There is nothing new here. The Republicans spent over a
year on this investigation, received and reviewed countless
documents from a dozen different organizations, and conducted
multiple interviews - only to learn what was publicly reported
years ago," panel Democrats Henry Waxman and Diana DeGette said
in a statement.
"The advertising by Healthy Economy Now and Americans for
Stable Quality Care was reported in detail in almost real time
in 2009 and 2010, as was the information about the group's
members and its formation."
Republicans on the same panel recently released emails from
2009 detailing the White House negotiations to win the
pharmaceutical industry's backing for healthcare reform.
On Thursday, the Republican-led House also voted to strike
down a 2.3 percent tax on medical devices and other parts of
Obama's healthcare law, although the effort is likely to hit a
wall in the Democratic-led Senate.
The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing the constitutionality of
the law and is expected to rule by the end of June.
(Reporting By David Morgan; Editing by Peter Cooney)