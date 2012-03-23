By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, March 23
WASHINGTON, March 23 A battle for American
hearts and minds will rage outside the Supreme Court next week
as justices inside hear arguments on President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law.
An opposition rally, news conferences, squads of talk radio
hosts, doctors in scrubs and Republicans opponents by the
busload will all be part of the furor surrounding proceedings on
the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
The high-stakes hearings from Monday to Wednesday are the
perfect stage for the law's opponents and supporters to put
their cases before the U.S. public, lawmakers and media,
organizers said.
"It's an opportunity to take advantage of the media interest
in this and try to explain how the Affordable Care Act will
function," said Ron Pollack, executive director of Families USA,
one of the main groups supporting the two-year-old law.
The National Federation of Small Business and 26 states are
challenging the law, whose key feature requires most adults to
buy health insurance. The court is not expected to rule until as
late as June 30.
Families USA and other organizations, including the Service
Employees International Union and Health Care for America Now,
are setting up media in a building across the street from the
Supreme Court's main entrance.
The building will house 27 talk-show radio hosts who will
broadcast live during the six hours of hearings, the longest
time allotted to a single topic by the court in 44 years.
News conferences by supporters of the law are planned before
the start of each day's hearings. Monday's will feature doctors
and nurses in surgical scrubs and people with stories about
healthcare.
A prayer vigil and daily post-argument briefings also will
be on tap, Pollack said.
"We think this is a teaching opportunity," he said.
CAPITOL HILL RALLY
Levi Russell, a spokesman for Americans For Prosperity, a
group that opposes the healthcare law, said the main event by
opponents would be a Capitol Hill rally on Tu esday that would
bring together about two dozen groups.
Americans For Prosperity itself is bringing in at least
3,000 supporters on 50 to 60 buses for the event, which will
feature addresses by U. S. Re presentatives Michele Bachmann and
Paul Ryan, he said.
"Our purpose is to send a message to Capitol Hill at large
that our activists are still very opposed to this legislation,"
he said.
Simultaneous rallies against the law are planned in
Missouri, Ohio, Maine, Colorado and Montana. Americans For
Prosperity will deliver a statement to the court signed by a
50,000 people.
The conservative Tea Party movement, which backs smaller
government, also has scheduled a rally on Capitol Hill for
Saturday, Russell said.
In a sign of the media furor, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg
said 117 reporters had been issued courtroom credentials.
Another 15 will get space in court offices.
The normal number of reporters at a hearing is about 25, she
said. Public seating has been expanded to 60 from 50.
Five people were already in line for seats outside the
columned court building o n F riday afternoon. Most were holding
places for other people under an unseasonably hot March sun.
The hearing "is incredibly important. It's one of the first
cases in a very long time that has to do with every single
American," said Andrew Winter, 24, of Philadelphia, who was
holding the third spot for a friend.
Pollack, of Families USA, said 60 to 80 groups supporting
the law had met two weeks ago to discuss coordinating efforts
during the hearings.
White House representatives were at the meeting but had no
coordinating or organizing role, he said.
(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Eric
Walsh)