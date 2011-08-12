WASHINGTON Aug 12 A U.S. appeals court ruling against a key element of the sweeping healthcare reform law prompted reactions on Friday from the law's friends and foes in politics, the healthcare industry and beyond.

The court found Congress had exceeded its authority by requiring Americans to buy coverage or pay a penalty under the March 2010 law championed by President Barack Obama. [ID:nN1E77B10P]

Here are reactions to the ruling.

STEPHANIE CUTTER, AIDE TO PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

"We strongly disagree with this decision and we are confident it will not stand."

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SPEAKER JOHN BOEHNER, TOP REPUBLICAN IN U.S. CONGRESS

"The American people's rejection of ObamaCare has once again been validated, and today's ruling brings us one step closer to the inevitable demise of the law.

"Americans should have access to the health coverage that is right for them and their families, not be penalized for failing to purchase a plan devised by Washington."

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DEMOCRATIC LEADER NANCY PELOSI, WHO WAS SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE WHEN THE LAW PASSED

"While some are using every means to undermine patients' rights, we will continue to strongly oppose efforts by those who want to put insurance companies back in charge of healthcare, instead of patients and doctors. ... This ruling would put the ban on discrimination against people with pre-existing conditions at risk."

SENATE MINORITY LEADER, REPUBLICAN SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL

"Forcing Americans to buy health insurance approved by the government was an unprecedented, unwelcome and unconstitutional expansion of federal power and today's decision only strengthens and adds more momentum to the efforts of those of us who are working to repeal it."

ADAM JENTLESON, SPOKESMAN FOR SENATE MAJORITY LEADER HARRY REID

"We should be focusing on jobs, not fighting last year's fights at the behest of the Tea Party. The burden remains on those who want to keep arguing over a bill that was signed into law more than a year ago."

REPUBLICAN SENATOR KAY BAILEY HUTCHISON

"As efforts to challenge the constitutionality of the law continue in our nation's court system, we need to take a time out from following through on this job-destroying legislation.

"That's why I've introduced a bill that suspends further implementation of the healthcare law until the courts render a final judicial decision."

FLORIDA REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN DAVID BITNER

"With today's ruling that the individual mandate of Obamacare is unconstitutional, the federal appeals court is moving us closer to the end of this unprecedented government takeover of our nation's healthcare system."

U.S. PUBLIC INTEREST RESEARCH GROUP POLICY ANALYST MIKE RUSSO

"Unfortunately, consumers and small businesses would face significantly higher insurance premiums if the Supreme Court upholds this ruling. Americans would be left paying more than $1,000 extra a year, because those who choose to go without coverage will continue to use the emergency room as their only healthcare and shift those costs onto the insured."

ATTORNEY GENERAL LUTHER STRANGE OF ALABAMA, ONE OF THE STATES IN THE SUIT

"The court has defended the unique system of federalism and limited government that the framers created when they drafted the Constitution."

GOVERNOR BOB MCDONNELL OF VIRGINIA, WHICH HAS FILED A SEPARATE LAWSUIT THAT COULD ALSO REACH THE SUPREME COURT

"In issuing their ruling, the court's majority wrote that 'the individual mandate was enacted as a regulatory penalty, not a revenue-raising tax, and cannot be sustained as an exercise of Congress' power under the Taxing and Spending Clause.' It is clearly in direct contrast to the limited powers granted to our national government by the Constitution."

SENATOR ORRIN HATCH, FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CURRENT MEMBER OF THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

"Today's ruling is a victory for both personal liberty and the U.S. Constitution. Never before has the federal government forced the American people to purchase something they do not want."

ROBERT ZIRKELBACH, SPOKESMAN FOR AMERICA'S HEALTH INSURANCE PLANS

"States that have implemented these laws without covering everyone have seen a rise in insurance premiums, a reduction of individual insurance enrollment and no significant decrease in the number of uninsured."

TEVI TROY, SENIOR FELLOW AT HUDSON INSTITUTE AND DEPUTY SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES UNDER FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH

"While the development is welcome news for opponents of the mandate, and makes it more likely that the case will make the Supreme Court, this issue is far from over. ... Still, the decision is a reminder of how much progress conservatives have made, and continue to make, in opposing the Obama healthcare law, and on multiple fronts." (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Jeremy Pelofsky, Donna Smith, Allister Bull, Rick Cowan and Jane Sutton in Miami; editing by Todd Eastham)