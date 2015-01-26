(Adds details on employers, Wall Street, stakeholders,
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Jan 26 The Obama administration on
Monday unveiled an ambitious plan to control health costs by
moving the $2.9 trillion U.S. health systems away from costly
fee-for-service medicine, beginning with the Medicare program
for the elderly and disabled.
By the end of 2018, Health and Human Services Secretary
Sylvia Burwell told reporters that 50 percent of traditional
Medicare's $362 billion in annual payments would go to doctors,
hospitals and other providers that participate in alternative
payment models which emphasize cost containment and quality of
care.
Officials, who hope to see the initiative matched by private
insurers, employers and state Medicaid programs for the poor,
said the move was intended to head off a resurgence in
healthcare cost growth from an historically low 3.6 percent in
2013 to a projected 6.6 percent in 2020.
The administration announced its goals after Burwell met
with private and public sector stakeholders including insurers,
consumer and provider groups and employers Boeing Co and
Verizon Communications Inc.
Wall Street analysts said for-profit hospitals and private
insurers would be well positioned to benefit from a new shift
toward lower-cost care delivery.
Groups representing doctors and hospitals said the move
could mean greater flexibility for their members in determining
care delivery, while consumer representatives said the
unprecedented goals could boost the quality of care.
About 20 percent of traditional Medicare payments, a sum
worth $72 billion, currently go to providers with cost-saving
business models. The remainder are based on fee-for-service
payments that reward providers for the volume of care they
provide. Fee-for-service has been blamed by policymakers for
promoting higher costs, mediocre care and unnecessary
procedures.
The administration's goals would be phased in by first
increasing the participation of alternative care models to 30
percent of Medicare payments by the end of 2016.
Officials described the 50 percent goal for 2018 as a
"tipping point" that could help make payment reform mainstream
across the U.S. health system.
Within four years, the administration expects all but 10
percent of traditional Medicare to be linked to new quality and
efficiency standards, including most of the remaining fee-for-
service providers.
The government has also been experimenting with payment
models that officials say have generated $417 million in savings
to Medicare. But the effort could face long odds. New care
models have shown limited progress in controlling costs and
little evidence of being able to sustain cost savings.
