WASHINGTON Nov 13 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Wednesday that he feels "very comfortable" that HealthCare.gov, the troubled Obamacare website, will be fixed after he had a long telephone conversation with President Barack Obama on Tuesday evening.

The website creates online marketplaces for people to sign up for healthcare insurance, but has had many problems since launching on Oct. 1.

