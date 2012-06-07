WASHINGTON, June 7 The Republican-led U.S. House
of Representatives on Thursday voted to strike down a 2.3
percent tax on medical devices and other parts of President
Barack Obama's healthcare law, although the effort is likely to
hit a wall in the Democratic-led Senate.
More than three dozen Democrats sided with Republicans to
repeal the provisions, including the device tax that industry
has fiercely fought against, in a 270-146 vote.
The Obama administration has said it will veto the bill,
arguing that the industry will benefit from the healthcare law
as a whole, which aims to add tens of millions of Americans to
the health insurance rolls.
(Reporting By Kim Dixon)