WASHINGTON, June 7 The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted to strike down a 2.3 percent tax on medical devices and other parts of President Barack Obama's healthcare law, although the effort is likely to hit a wall in the Democratic-led Senate.

More than three dozen Democrats sided with Republicans to repeal the provisions, including the device tax that industry has fiercely fought against, in a 270-146 vote.

The Obama administration has said it will veto the bill, arguing that the industry will benefit from the healthcare law as a whole, which aims to add tens of millions of Americans to the health insurance rolls. (Reporting By Kim Dixon)