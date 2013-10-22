By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 22 Congressional Republicans on
Tuesday announced a new investigation into the troubled rollout
of President Barack Obama's health care reforms, aimed at
learning what role the White House may have played in decisions
about the design and development of problem-plagued website
Healthcare.gov.
In a letter to two top White House technology officers,
Republicans on the House of Representatives Oversight and
Government Reform Committee said their investigation already
points to significant White House involvement in discussions
between the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and
contractor CGI Federal.
CGI officials have also told committee staff that the widely
criticized design feature requiring visitors to create accounts
before shopping for insurance was implemented in late August or
early September, barely a month before the Oct. 1 start of open
enrollment.
The requirement is said to have led to a traffic bottleneck
that worsened underlying flaws in a system intended to serve
millions of Americans under the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also
known as Obamacare. The technology problems have frustrated
attempts by many to sign on and allowed only a trickle of
enrollments.
The probe, the second House Republican investigation into
Obamacare, is the latest example of efforts by the party to
advance their opposition to the law after failing to derail it
during a 16-day government shutdown in October. For Republicans,
the healthcare law is an unwarranted expansion of the federal
government.
Obama said on Monday he was frustrated by the website's
problems and that the administration had called in leading
technology experts to help to fix it. A prolonged
delay in getting Healthcare.gov to work could jeopardize the
White House's effort to sign up as many as 7 million people in
2014, the first full year it takes effect.
The White House and the Department of Health and Human
Services, which oversees CMS, had no immediate comment on the
Oct. 21 letter addressed to U.S. Chief Information Officer Steve
VanRoekel and U.S. Chief Technology Officer Todd Park.
"We are concerned that the administration required
contractors to change course late in the implementation process
to conceal Obamacare's effect on increasing health insurance
premiums," said the letter authored by panel chairman Darrell
Issa and four Republican subcommittee chairmen.
Under Issa's leadership, the oversight committee has pursued
the Obama administration on one matter or another since
Republicans took control of the U.S. House in the 2010
elections. As chairman, or earlier as its senior Republican when
Democrats controlled Congress, Issa established a record of
leveling accusations against the White House and demanding reams
of documents that then become administrative minefields.
They have included inquiries into aspects of the financial
crisis, the September 2012 attacks on the U.S. diplomatic
mission in Benghazi, Libya, and allegations this year that the
Internal Revenue Service targeted applicants for tax exempt
status because of their political beliefs.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee has started its own
investigation and is scheduled to question U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and several contractors at
separate hearings within the next eight days.
Issa's committee is asking VanRoekel and Park to provide all
documents and communications that describe the federal system's
architecture and design, CMS' role as system integrator,
problems relayed to the White House and the decision to require
account creation as a prerequisite to seeing insurance plans.