By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, June 10
WASHINGTON, June 10 Congressional Republicans
sought to portray Obamacare subsidies for low-income families as
a financial risk for taxpayers on Tuesday, a claim that could
become a new avenue for campaign attacks on Democratic
candidates this fall.
At a hearing in the Republican-controlled U.S. House,
witnesses from conservative groups said overpayments of federal
subsidies to people newly enrolled in Obamacare health plans
could reach hundreds of billions of dollars while jeopardizing
the health coverage and federal tax refunds of subsidy
recipients found to owe money.
Republicans are seeking to suspend the subsidies, which form
the basis for the Obamacare health insurance marketplaces, until
there is a system in place to better verify applicant
information. About 85 percent of the 8 million people who have
enrolled in private coverage under Obamacare sought subsidies,
according to the administration.
The testimony came a week after the administration reported
inconsistent data in the Obamacare health insurance applications
of 2.2 million Americans, including 1.2 million with
questionable income data. Officials say most inconsistencies are
not errors but innocuous discrepancies that can be cleared up
without a problem. But critics see a potential for major issues.
"The system (is) essentially unworkable," said Douglas
Holtz-Eakin, a former director of the nonpartisan Congressional
Budget Office who now heads the American Action Forum, a
conservative policy institute.
Ryan Ellis, tax policy director at Americans for Tax Reform,
a group led by anti-tax activist Grover Norquist, said subsidy
overpayments could wreak havoc during next year's 2014 tax
filing season as preparers and taxpayers come to terms with the
effects of miscalculated insurance subsidies.
"Americans don't understand what this is going to do to
them," Ellis said.
Republican lawmakers, who are using Obamacare as a major
line of attack for November's midterm elections, took those
claims as fresh evidence that Obama's Affordable Care Act (ACA)
will harm American families and bloat federal deficits.
Democrats accused Republicans of using "fake outrage" to
push their goal of repealing Obamacare.
"It sounds to me as though the testimony of some of the ...
witnesses is fear-mongering to make people afraid," said
Representative James McDermott, a Washington state Democrat.
Ron Pollack, executive director of Families USA and an
advocate of the healthcare law, said the discrepancies were
worth examining, but described the concerns as "much ado about
very little."
Charges that ACA subsidies will hurt taxpayers and
policyholders have not become fodder for the election campaign
so far. But that could change in coming months.
"Obamacare has been a failure from start to finish and this
is just the latest example. Highlighting Democrats support for
Obamacare will be a key part of our efforts this fall," said
Andrea Bozek, spokeswoman for the National Republican Campaign
Committee.
(Editing by Caren Bohan and Gunna Dickson)