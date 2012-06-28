BRIEF-Saudi Aramco selects JPMorgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters for IPO - CNBC, citing DJ
* Saudi Aramco selects JPMorgan, HSBC, and Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters for its IPO - CNBC, citing Dow Jones
WASHINGTON, June 28 Republican presidential candiate Mitt Romney said on Thursday that the American people must defeat President Barack Obama in order to overturn his landmark healthcare overhaul.
"This is a time of choice for the American people. If we're going get rid of Obamacare we're going to have to replace President Obama. My mission is to make sure we do exactly that," Romney said after the Supreme Court upheld most of the law.
(Reporting by Andy Sullivan, Deborah Charles and Steve Holland)
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp's chief executive, Michael Ward, will retire after more than 14 years in the role, as activist investor Mantle Ridge LP tries to shake up the company's board.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed most of an investor lawsuit accusing several major banks of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, and related derivatives.