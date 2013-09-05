WASHINGTON, Sept 5 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday issued proposed rules for how companies and insurers will report health coverage information about employees to the government to comply with President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.

The proposed regulations are a key element of the employer mandate portion of the law. Implementation of the rules had been delayed while the Treasury Department attempted to simplify them to address concerns of employers. (Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Eric Beech)