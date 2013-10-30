WASHINGTON Oct 30 U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius on Wednesday apologized to Americans for the flawed launch of the federal government's healthcare insurance website.

"You deserve better. I apologize," she told the public at a House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee panel hearing.

Sebelius also said the administration is committed to fixing the healthcare.gov insurance marketplace and has plan in place to address the technical problems with the website.