BRIEF-Advansix Q4 loss per share $0.81 including items
* Advansix announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
WASHINGTON Oct 30 U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius on Wednesday said she has not lost confidence in Quality Software Services Inc, one of several contractors that helped develop the troubled federal health insurance exchange website.
Last week, the Obama administration announced that QSSI, a unit of health insurer UnitedHealth Group, will serve as a general contractor to oversee repairs to HealthCare.gov.
"I haven't lost my confidence in them," Sebelius said at a House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.
* Advansix announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* U.S. rate hike expectations weigh on CEE stocks, currencies * OTP Bank earnings mixed, but lifts 2017 profit guidance * OTP stock eases slightly in sour global mood * Currencies ease on technicals, staying in recent ranges By Sandor Peto and Lidia Kelly BUDAPEST/WARSAW, March 3 Central European stocks and currencies eased for a second session in a row on Friday on the back of growing market expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in March. Asian and W
* Alliance Data Systems Corp says proposes to offer EUR300.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2022 - SEC Filing