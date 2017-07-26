FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 hours ago
U.S. Senate Republican proposal to repeal Obamacare fails
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 26, 2017 / 8:04 PM / 9 hours ago

U.S. Senate Republican proposal to repeal Obamacare fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - A plan to repeal large portions of Obamacare failed to pass the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, as several Republicans joined Democrats in refusing to vote for repealing the law without a replacement ready.

The vote was 45-55, with seven Republicans voting no. The rejected proposal was essentially the same bill Congress passed two years ago but was vetoed by then-President Barack Obama. Wednesday's Senate action was among many votes this week on repealing or replacing elements of Obama’s signature healthcare law. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Eric Beech)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.