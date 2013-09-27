Sept 27 President Barack Obama said on Friday
that the new state insurance exchanges created by his healthcare
reform law will launch as scheduled on Tuesday even if the
federal government shuts down due to Republican efforts to
defund Obamacare.
The new online health exchanges at the heart of Obama's
Affordable Care Act are set to open for enrollment on Oct. 1
after years of political attack, offering subsidized health
coverage for millions of uninsured Americans. Conservative
lawmakers in Congress are pushing to cut out spending for the
healthcare law at the threat of shutting down the government on
the same day.
"On Tuesday, about 40 million more Americans will be able to
finally buy quality affordable healthcare just like anybody
else," Obama said in a speech addressing the potential for a
shutdown.
"Those marketplaces will be open for business on Tuesday, no
matter what, even if there's a government shutdown. That's a
done deal."
Obama's statement confirmed speculation that the exchanges
would operate regardless of Congress' actions.
The U.S. Health and Human Services Department, the branch of
the government overseeing the law's implementation, released its
contingency plan on Friday in the event of a potential shutdown.
The department's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
branch "would continue large portions of ACA activities,"
according to a document on its Website.
That includes coordination between the Medicaid program for
low-income Americans and the insurance marketplaces. Insurance
rate reviews and assessments of what portion of premium revenue
insurance companies spend on medical services would also
continue.
The document said that certain funding for healthcare reform
was mandatory and "not affected by a hiatus in annual
appropriations," such as the ACA Mandatory Program Management
and the ACA Implementation Fund.
The Medicare program for the elderly would also "continue
largely without disruption," in the short term. States would
also have funding for Medicaid.
Regarding other HHS agencies, the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention would continue "minimal support" in the
United States and abroad to respond to outbreak investigations,
processing lab samples and maintaining an emergency operations
center.
The Food and Drug Administration would continue activities
to handle emergencies such as high-risk recalls, but "will be
unable to support the majority of its food safety, nutrition,
and cosmetics activities."