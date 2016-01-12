Jan 12 Three large U.S. venture capital firms
are betting that hospitals will buy into a new service designed
to help healthcare providers treat their patients more like
upscale hotels treat their customers.
The new company, called Docent Health, is creating software
and mobile applications that will help organize and monitor
every aspect of an individual's hospital visit, and marrying
that technology with specially trained staff who will be in
constant communication with patients about their needs.
The goal is to improve the often-miserable hospital
experience while helping the institutions increase customer
satisfaction and win repeat business, said Chief Executive
Officer Paul Roscoe, a veteran healthcare entrepreneur who sold
a previous venture to Microsoft Corp.
Bessemer Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates and
Maverick Capital Ventures have invested $2.1 million in seed
funding in Docent. The three venture partners involved in the
deal - Steve Kraus of Bessemer, Mohamad Makhzoumi of NEA and
Ambar Bhattacharyya of Maverick - have worked together many
times, and all said they expected to provide substantial
additional capital for the company as it develops.
Originally conceived by New York-based executive search and
healthcare investment firm Oxeon Holdings, Docent aims to
capitalize on two massive changes now sweeping the healthcare
world: the shift toward paying providers for keeping people
healthy rather than performing procedures, and the
technology-driven "consumerization" of health that is putting
more decision-making in the hands of patients.
When Docent was described to them, some advocates for
"patient-centered" medicine were cautious about how much could
be accomplished by focusing on the non-clinical aspects of
hospital care.
Roscoe noted, though, that even high-quality facilities with
impeccable clinical care often generate "negative brand loyalty"
by failing to communicate effectively and empathetically with
patients and truly understand their needs and preferences.
"Great clinical care plus a great experience equals patient
retention, loyalty and patient advocacy," Roscoe said.
If Docent is to accomplish its avowed mission of providing
VIP service for everyone while improving hospitals' financials,
it will have to show that it is more than just another concierge
medical service for the wealthy.
Healthcare entrepreneur and patient advocate Alexandra Drane
expressed concern that Docent's approach could end up
exacerbating inequality if hospitals only offer the service to
certain patients.
"Alex the individual would love a VIP option," Drane said,
"but Alex the citizen and activist worries it will only drive
more of a schism between the haves and have-nots."
But she added: "I think what most people are really looking
for when they think VIP is empathy, transparency, kindness,
proactive information-sharing and respect ... all things that
could and should be ubiquitous, without tremendous expense."
HOSPITALITY MENTALITY
Oxeon, which has investments in about 70 companies, remains
the majority shareholder in Cambridge, Massachusetts-based
Docent, the first startup to emerge from its venture studio,
said founder Trevor Price.
Created to capitalize on the ideas and data that are gleaned
from the executive search business, the studio has five people
who work full-time creating business plans for possible new
companies, Price said.
"The shift from physician-centric to consumer-centric care
delivery and building a longitudinal relationship with patients
- that process is the single most-talked-about trend in
healthcare," Price said.
At the center of Docent's concept is the idea of the
"patient journey," which starts before someone gets to the
hospital and ends long after he or she leaves. A cloud-based
software platform enables both caregivers and patients to stay
informed, log their preferences and provide constant feedback.
The special staffers will come from the hospital, Docent or
both, in a mix that will vary depending on the deal.
New York's Hospital for Special Surgery has signed on as the
company's first customer, and Roscoe said he expected several
other nationally known hospital groups to join soon.
Docent's founders refer frequently to best practices from
the upscale restaurant and hotel industries, where customer
preferences are carefully tracked and anticipated with an eye
toward future business.
Susan Reilly Salgado, head of the consulting arm of
restaurateur Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group, said
about 25 percent of her clients were from the healthcare
industry, which she said was particularly retrograde when it
comes to customer service.
"All customers want the same thing," Salgado said. "They
want to feel valued and respected."
