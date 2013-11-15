Nov 15 Many U.S. states are hesitant to embrace
President Barack Obama's fix to keep Americans from losing
health insurance plans that do not comply with his healthcare
reform, saying they need to figure out how to resurrect canceled
policies and whether to allow insurers to raise prices.
California, Colorado, Florida, South Carolina, and Ohio said
they would act on Obama's offer, announced on Thursday, to give
a one-year extension to existing policies. Washington, Vermont
and Rhode Island - all of which are running their own
state-based insurance exchanges - said they would not.
But at least 17 insurance departments queried by Reuters
from states as diverse as Alabama, Virginia, Minnesota,
Maryland, Michigan and Oregon, said they did not have enough
information and were still trying to decide how to proceed.
The responses highlight the complexity of efforts to modify
unpopular, or unworkable elements of Obama's Patient Protection
and Affordable Care Act. Several million Americans stand to have
their individual health insurance canceled at some point in 2014
despite a pledge by Obama that people who liked their benefits
would be able to keep them under his law.
That pledge became a focus of Republican efforts to change
or delay Obamacare, culminating in a vote in the House of
Representatives on Friday on a Republican bill to keep the
existing policies. It was supported by 39 members of Obama's
Democratic party.
But Obama's decision to allow an extension requires each
state to examine whether it can do so under existing laws.
Some regulators are waiting for answers from the federal
government on the guidelines for allowing insurers to increase
the prices on these plans in 2014.
At stake, they say, is the financial viability of the health
plans and the insurers. Unexpected changes in the mix of healthy
and sick, young and old people who choose the existing plans
over new Obamacare-compliant policies could mean that some
insurers lose money and policyholders end up empty-handed.
"There are so many moving parts to this process. When you
tamper with one, no matter how good your intention is, you have
intended consequences and unintended consequences," Ben Nelson,
chief executive of the National Association of Insurance
Commissioners, said in an interview.
NO INPUT
Nelson and regulators who are undecided said they were not
asked for input on Obama's proposal and first heard of it on
Thursday.
"From a regulator's perspective, it was a little
disappointing to come up with this idea and not check with the
regulators to see if functionally it was going to work," said
Wisconsin Deputy Insurance Commissioner Dan Schwartzer.
Insurers also were unaware of the plan until it was
announced, according to two industry sources. On Friday, they
met with the President at the White House to "brainstorm" how to
make the fix work.
Schwartzer said he was looking to hear back from
administration officials as soon as possible with more
information that would help Wisconsin decide how to proceed,
though he said that like some other states the department had
already encouraged insurers to issue early renewals on expiring
policies through most of 2014.
In addition to Obama's Thursday speech outlining the fix,
commissioners have a 2-1/2 page letter from the Centers for
Medicaid and Medicare Services that contains guidelines for
carrying it out. Regulators have had several conference calls in
the last two days, including at least one that included
officials from CMS, several state insurance department sources
said.
The pressure is on insurers to implement this change by the
end of December before plans start to be canceled on Jan. 1.
"The president is essentially asking them to do in the next
six weeks what normally takes a year to do, which is offer a
policy and certify it for sale ... I think they can do something
but I don't think they are going to get a radical impact on the
number of people with dropped policies," said Douglas
Holtz-Eakin, President of the American Action Forum and a health
economist.
Among states that have decided how to proceed, some that
plan to allow the fix do so out of opposition to Obamacare.
"Of course we will let South Carolinians keep their
insurance plans. They never should have lost them in the first
place, and should be able to keep them far beyond this one-year
'fix' that President Obama is proposing. Obamacare is a complete
disaster, and we don't want any part of it," said Doug Mayer,
spokesman for Republican Governor Nikki Haley.
The few that have rejected the fix were states that early on
embraced the new health marketplaces under Obamacare and say it
will create an imbalance in their fledgling market. Vermont had
already worked with local insurers to allow state residents and
small business to extend their current policies until March 31,
and won't go further than that.
"We remain confident in that timeframe and believe it will
provide Vermonters the security and options they need," Governor
Peter Shumlin said in a statement.