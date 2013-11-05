BRIEF-American Midstream Partners reports qtrly loss per unit of $0.14
* American midstream reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
WASHINGTON Nov 5 A U.S. House of Representatives oversight panel subpoenaed the Obama administration on Tuesday for internal reports showing the number of people who have enrolled in health coverage through new online insurance marketplaces in all 50 states.
* American midstream reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Misonix, Inc. enters into exclusive Chinese distribution agreement for BoneScalpel
* Vipshop Holdings - Term loan facility may only be used in connection with repurchase by co of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 on March 15, 2017