By David Morgan and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Nov 5 The Obama administration,
under pressure over the botched opening of its healthcare
website, scrambled on Tuesday to try to appease hundreds of
thousands of people whose coverage is being cancelled as
insurers prepare for reforms in 2014.
President Barack Obama and his top officials are trying to
contain the fallout from people angry they have lost their
insurance and frustrated with being unable to shop easily for
alternatives on the malfunctioning website, HealthCare.gov.
Obama had repeatedly promised that under the new signature
law, people with insurance would be able to keep their existing
plans if they wanted to - a pledge that glossed over details of
which policies would be protected from new minimum benefit
requirements.
"The president, as awesomely powerful as the office is,
can't go back in time," White House spokesman Jay Carney told
reporters when asked whether Obama would use the same words to
describe the grandfathering provision.
Obama's Chief of Staff Denis McDonough urged a group of
insurance executives on Tuesday to tell consumers in
cancellation notices that they could qualify for premium tax
credits through the new online marketplaces.
Some cancellation victims hear only about costly replacement
plans from their insurers and not about options available
through the marketplaces, including the subsidies.
"He's saying that we all need to do the best we can in
getting information that consumers need," Carney said.
OBAMA TO DALLAS, SEBELIUS ON THE HILL
On Wednesday, Obama will visit volunteers in Dallas who are
helping people sign up for health insurance - part of a push for
senior officials to highlight the program in cities with the
highest number of uninsured residents.
In Dallas County, more than 670,000 people or 28 percent of
the total population do not have insurance, the White House
said. Texas has the nation's highest percentage of uninsured
people.
Meanwhile, Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen
Sebelius will face tough questions at a Senate Finance Committee
hearing on Wednesday, both from Republicans who oppose Obamacare
as an unwarranted expansion of the federal government, and from
Democrats dismayed at how poorly the launch has gone.
Marilyn Tavenner, the head of the federal agency responsible
for the Obamacare rollout told lawmakers on Tuesday that her
staff is working on a plan to get more information to people
with canceled plans.
"This is actually a conversation we're having today ... Is
there a way we can actively engage to reach out to people who
have been canceled?" Tavenner, administrator of the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services, told the Senate Health Education
Labor and Pensions Committee.
In California, officials announced that a major insurer -
Blue Shield of California Life and Health Insurance Co - has
agreed to allow 115,000 state consumers who had been notified of
cancellations to keep their lower-priced policies through the
first quarter of next year.
SUBPOENAED REPORTS
Under Obamacare, it is mandatory for everyone to have health
insurance or pay a fine. The Patient Protection and Affordable
Care Act was passed in 2010 and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court
last year.
The Congressional Budget Office estimated that 7 million
Americans would sign up for insurance in the first year.
The administration had expected about 800,000 enrollees in
October and November. But the problems reduced that to a
trickle. The government will release the month's enrollment
figures next week.
On Tuesday, a U.S. House of Representatives oversight panel
subpoenaed the Obama administration for internal reports on
enrollment.
Officials are racing to fix the website's problems by the
end of November in hopes that people will be able to enroll by
Dec. 15.
Two hospital operators - Tenet Healthcare Corp and
HCA Holdings Inc - said on Tuesday that HealthCare.gov's
technical problems were gradually diminishing.
The law calls for new coverage to kick in on Jan. 1,
although the ultimate deadline for signing up without penalty is
March 31.
During a 2-1/2 hour hearing in the Senate on Tuesday, even
members of Obama's Democratic party made plain their concerns.
"There's been fear, doubt and a crisis of confidence," said
Senator Barbara Mikulski, a Maryland Democrat. "What I worry
about is that there's such a crisis of confidence that people
won't enroll."
Tavenner said the administration plans to start a four-month
media campaign in selected markets next month aimed at bringing
back uninsured Americans, particularly young adults, who were
unable to enroll.
The administration also will continue to try to shame state
Republican governments which have opted out of expanding
Medicaid programs for the poor such as Texas - part of what
Obama's visit to the state will highlight on Wednesday.
"These are the folks who do not have the access to
healthcare, and if they do, it's too expensive for them in the
jobs that they have," said Garnet Coleman, a Democratic member
of the Texas House of Representatives.
Expanding Medicaid in Texas would mean about $24 billion in
federal revenue to Texas over three years, reducing the costs of
"uncompensated care" for people who show up at emergency rooms
without any insurance - costs currently covered by property
taxes, said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, a Democrat, who
spoke to reporters on a conference call organized by the White
House.