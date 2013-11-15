WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. Internal Revenue
Service is under pressure from some businesses to reduce the
information they may soon have to collect and report to the IRS
under the health law known as Obamacare, including the birth
dates and Social Security numbers of employees' children.
The IRS will be issuing tax penalties to businesses and
individuals who fail to obtain health coverage. The data will
help verify that businesses and individuals are telling the
truth about their healthcare coverage under the law.
Business lobbying groups, including the Business Roundtable,
a chief executives' association, are asking for drastic cutbacks
in the data that the IRS cannot legally provide on its own, said
some lawyers ahead of IRS hearings set for Monday and Tuesday on
these proposed rules.
"It's a huge ask," said Vanessa Scott, a partner at law firm
Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP, of the requests. "The IRS
needs as much information as possible about everyone ... Without
it, the IRS is at a serious disadvantage."
One lawyer, speaking anonymously to protect his relationship
with IRS officials, said the business requests for data cutbacks
were "dead on arrival." IRS officials will likely show limited
flexibility in the final rules, he said.
The IRS declined to comment ahead of the hearings.
Starting in 2014, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care
Act requires that Americans have health insurance coverage or
pay a fine. The Obama administration in July delayed until 2015
the penalties and reporting requirements for businesses.
People already getting insurance through their employers are
likely to continue to do so under Obamacare, but the law also
set up online insurance marketplaces for people to purchase
their own coverage as part of efforts to extend health benefits
to millions of uninsured Americans.
One lobbying group called the E-FLEX Coalition, representing
retail, construction and other service companies, wants
employers to report information only about employees getting a
federal tax credit to subsidize their healthcare coverage costs.
This would sharply reduce the volume of information to be
reported. "A less expansive approach to information reporting
can achieve the same ends with fewer burdens," E-FLEX said in a
Nov. 6 comment letter.
The IRS hearings come at a tough time for President Barack
Obama and his signature domestic policy achievement.
Persistent problems with the balky HealthCare.gov website,
and workarounds to fulfill Obama's pledge that holders of
individual plans can keep their coverage, have kept the
administration and Democrats on the healthcare defensive. The
problems have given ammunition to Republicans who have pressed
to dismantle Obamacare.
It is unclear when the IRS will finish the reporting rules,
which also call for it to get information from employers about
the quality and cost of coverage businesses must offer.
The IRS might be limited in the changes it can make because
the agency has already started writing software to implement the
healthcare law, lawyers and accountants said.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh
and Tim Dobbyn)