Dec 18 Some technical experts are perplexed at
the U.S. government's plan to switch web hosts for its new
health insurance portal, HealthCare.gov, in the midst of an
expected last-minute rush to beat a March 31 enrollment deadline
for 2014 coverage.
Switching hosts is not in and of itself a huge risk if it is
done carefully and with lots of preparation, according to
technical experts interviewed by Reuters. It is the timing of
the highly complex maneuver that is risky. If there are
problems, the website could become sluggish or even unusable for
anyone trying to enroll.
The government is tempting fate, they said. It already has a
poor technological track record in carrying out President Barack
Obama's signature health law, the Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act, which is intended to provide millions of
uninsured with medical coverage.
HealthCare.gov, an important component of the reform, was
plagued by technical problems when it opened for insurance
enrollments on Oct. 1 and it has taken weeks of repairs to nurse
it back to almost full health. It is still not functioning 100
percent.
If the switchover between web hosts does not go smoothly,
that could feed already negative perceptions among many people
about the law known as Obamacare. The problems with the website
have generated weeks of bad headlines, and polls show the
negative publicity has weakened people's confidence in the
initiative.
The timing of the change in host services "is nonsensical in
all dimensions," said Peter Neupert, who managed similar
transitions when he ran drugstore.com, a website he took public
in 1999, and while working as a corporate vice president at
Microsoft Corp.
"Why would you plan for a big transition six months after
going live?" said Neupert, now an operating partner with Health
Evolution Partners, a private equity firm that invests in health
companies.
The government agency in charge of running HealthCare.gov
says it is "working to ensure a smooth transition" to
Hewlett-Packard Co from Verizon Communication Inc's
Terremark subsidiary.
HP has successfully performed similar data center
transitions for Medicare.gov and another Medicare
fee-for-service claims processing operation, a Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) official said.
LIKE MOVING OFFICE
The Obama administration says Terremark's contract expires
on March 30, the day before the 2014 enrollment deadline. It is
not clear why the Obama administration chose to end the contract
during the enrollment period.
"That would be like a company saying right now, leading up
to the Christmas season, we're going to move from one hosting
provider to another," said John Engates, chief technology
officer at web hosting firm Rackspace Hosting Inc, a
competitor to Terremark and HP.
A spokesman for Terremark did not respond to questions about
the pending handover. HP spokeswoman Ericka Floyd said the
company was "not providing any comment regarding the federal
healthcare exchange."
The technical experts, however, were able to provide some
insight into what was happening behind the scenes. The work
involved in switching data centers is similar to the weeks of
preparation required for moving a company office.
First, HealthCare.gov will need to be rebuilt or "mirrored"
at the new site, and then tested extensively to make sure all
the new servers are properly configured, Engates said.
"The data has to move, the code has to move, everything has
to be sort of rebuilt at HP now to the same level of capacity
and standards," he said.
If a website's architecture has not been set up for the
seamless movement of data between multiple locations then it may
also need "significant programming and redesign of software,"
said computer architecture expert Onur Mutlu of Carnegie Mellon
University in Pittsburgh.
If the switch goes smoothly, the experts said it could be
done during a planned outage on a weekend evening, undetectable
to consumers trying to sign up for insurance.
But if it does not go well, one only has to look back to
Oct. 27 to see the potential consequences, when a glitch within
the Terremark server running HealthCare.gov brought down the
site for several hours, preventing customers from enrolling.
Along with UnitedHealth Group Inc's QSSI, the
company serving as the general contractor for HealthCare.gov
repairs, the contractors are looking at developing parallel
operations for the transition to ensure consumers can continue
to use the site when the switch is made, the CMS official said.
Problems with switches in data centers happen from time to
time in the private sector, although they are not widely
advertised, the experts said.
Like an office move, "nothing ever works perfectly once you
get to the new place," Engates said. "The phones sometimes don't
work yet."