WASHINGTON, June 28 Despite a major setback in
the U.S. Senate, President Trump said on Wednesday that the
Republican healthcare bill was moving along well and predicted a
"big surprise" was yet to come.
In a big hit to a seven-year quest to undo Democratic former
President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement, U.S.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday abandoned
plans to get the bill passed this week.
Trump, who met with Republican senators on Tuesday, made his
optimistic comments to reporters at the White House on Wednesday
while meeting with players from the World Series-winning Chicago
Cubs.
Trump later said he did not think U.S. Senate Democratic
Leader Chuck Schumer was serious when asking for a meeting for
all 100 U.S. senators to negotiate healthcare changes.
