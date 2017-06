WASHINGTON, April 21 President Donald Trump said on Friday there is no "rush" to get a vote on Republican healthcare legislation in the U.S. Congress before he reaches his 100th day in office next weekend.

"We'll see what happens - no particular rush," Trump told reporters as he left the U.S. Treasury Department. "Doesn't matter if it's next week, next week does not matter."

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Will Dunham)