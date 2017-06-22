WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.

"I am very supportive of the Senate #HealthcareBill. Look forward to making it really special! Remember, ObamaCare is dead," Trump said on Twitter.

Trump had privately referred to healthcare legislation passed by the House last month as "mean," according to congressional sources. He told a rally on Wednesday in Iowa that he wanted a Senate bill "with heart."

