Sept 22 The chief U.S. drug industry lobby on Tuesday sought to distance itself from the actions of Turing Pharmaceuticals, a small company that has sparked outrage by raising the cost of an old anti-infective drug by more than 5,000 percent.

Turing and its Chief Executive Officer Martin Shkreli became the new face of the U.S. drug pricing controversy this week, after the New York Times reported that the company had raised the price of Daraprim, a 62-year-old treatment for a dangerous parasitic infection, to $750 a pill from $13.50 after acquiring it. The medicine once sold for $1 a pill.

The story drew an angry reaction from patients, medical societies and Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton, who outlined on Tuesday a proposal to cap skyrocketing prescription drug costs for consumers.

PhRMA, the pharmaceutical industry's main lobbying group, posted on Twitter that Turing "does not represent the values of PhRMA member companies."

Asked for further details, the lobby group noted that Turing is not one of its members, which include global drugmakers such as Merck & Co, Pfizer and Novartis.

"PhRMA members have a long history of drug discovery and innovation that has led to increased longevity and improved lives for millions of patients," the group said in a statement. "Turing Pharmaceutical is not a member of PhRMA and we do not embrace either their recent actions or the conduct of their CEO."

In an interview on CNBC on Monday, an unapologetic Shkreli said that Daraprim had been priced too low and that his company needed to generate profits that it would spend on new research and development. PhRMA member companies have made similar arguments on the need to price new drugs high enough to ensure that they have enough to cover their R&D investments.

Asked if he would lower the price in response to the furor, Shkreli simply responded, "No."

However, on Tuesday, Shkreli posted on Twitter that he "will be on national news to set the record straight on misconceptions and announce some adjustments to our plan." Company officials could not provide details of the adjustments.

A spokesman for ABC confirmed that Shkreli would appear on its ABC World News Tonight program on Tuesday. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot and Caroline Humer; Editing by Tom Brown)