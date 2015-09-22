(Refiling to correct typographical errors in byline and
Sept 22 Turing Pharmaceuticals, a small company
that generated outrage over raising the cost of an old
anti-infective drug by more than 5,000 percent, said on Tuesday
it would roll back that increase to make sure it remains
affordable.
Turing and its Chief Executive Officer Martin Shkreli became
the new face of the U.S. drug pricing controversy this week,
after the New York Times reported that the company had raised
the price of Daraprim, a 62-year-old treatment for a dangerous
parasitic infection, to $750 a pill from $13.50 after acquiring
it. The medicine once sold for $1 a pill.
The story sparked outrage among patients, medical societies
and Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton, who
outlined on Tuesday a proposal to cap skyrocketing prescription
drug costs for consumers.
"We've agreed to lower the price of Daraprim to a point that
is more affordable and is able to allow the company to make a
profit, but a very small profit, and we think these changes will
be welcome," Shkreli told ABC World News Tonight. The final cost
was still being determined, but would be less than $750 per
pill.
Earlier in the day, PhRMA, the pharmaceutical industry's
main lobbying group, sought to distance itself from Turing's
move, posting on Twitter that the drugmaker "does not represent
the values of PhRMA member companies."
Asked for further details, the lobby group noted that Turing
is not one of its members, which include global drugmakers such
as Merck & Co, Pfizer and Novartis.
"PhRMA members have a long history of drug discovery and
innovation that has led to increased longevity and improved
lives for millions of patients," the group said in a statement.
"Turing Pharmaceutical is not a member of PhRMA and we do not
embrace either their recent actions or the conduct of their
CEO."
In an interview on CNBC on Monday, an unapologetic Shkreli
said that Daraprim had been priced too low and that his company
needed to generate profits that it would spend on new research
and development. PhRMA member companies have made similar
arguments on the need to price new drugs high enough to ensure
that they have enough to cover their R&D investments.
Asked if he would lower the price in response to the furor,
Shkreli simply responded, "No."
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot and Caroline Humer in New York,
Peter Cooney in Washington)