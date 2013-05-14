By David Morgan
WASHINGTON May 14 President Barack Obama's
landmark healthcare reform law will extend coverage to 2 million
fewer uninsured Americans than expected only a few months ago,
congressional researchers said on Tuesday.
A new report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget
Office said 25 million people who currently lack insurance will
obtain coverage through subsidized marketplaces or an expanded
Medicaid program over the coming decade, down from a February
CBO estimate of 27 million people.
The office attributed the drop to a change in administration
policy that will exempt 500,000 to 1 million more people from
the law's individual mandate, which levies a fine on those who
fail to obtain health coverage beginning in 2014.
There are nearly 49 million uninsured people in the United
States, according to the Census Bureau. The number of uninsured
expected to gain coverage under the law has been declining since
last June, when the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to opt out
of the Medicaid expansion.
The broader mandate exemption, and the accompanying
reduction in revenue from fines, is one factor behind a $39
billion rise in the net cost of providing coverage under the
law.
The law offers tax credits to help low-to-moderate income
people pay premiums and rich subsidies to states that expand
their Medicaid program for the poor. Coverage provisions are now
expected to cost a net $1.36 trillion.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is due to
take full effect on Jan. 1. But the administration faces
mounting political pressure from Republicans who want it
repealed and Democrats who worry that implementation could fail
just as the 2014 midterm congressional election campaign gets
under way.
The new online marketplaces, or exchanges, and Medicaid are
expected to provide coverage to 37 million people overall by
2023, including employees of small businesses and consumers who
switch from plans in the individual market. The total includes
about 1 million fewer exchange beneficiaries, with a roughly
equal-size gain in Medicaid recipients.
With fewer people expected to pay fines for remaining
uninsured, the CBO said mandate revenues will fall by $7
billion, to $45 billion, compared with February's estimates.
The agency also expects a $58 billion drop in excise tax
revenue on private insurance plans and $10 billion less from
penalties on employers, due in part to an expected increase in
employment-based insurance.