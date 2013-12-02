Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON Dec 2 White House spokesman Jay Carney said the performance of the troubled HealthCare.gov website was significantly improved and the site had logged 375,000 visitors on Monday by noon.
Carney said the website had made significant strides in implementing improvements by a Nov. 30 deadline, but that President Barack Obama believed there was more work to be done to make it function more smoothly.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)