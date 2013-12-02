WASHINGTON Dec 2 White House spokesman Jay Carney said the performance of the troubled HealthCare.gov website was significantly improved and the site had logged 375,000 visitors on Monday by noon.

Carney said the website had made significant strides in implementing improvements by a Nov. 30 deadline, but that President Barack Obama believed there was more work to be done to make it function more smoothly.

