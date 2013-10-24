Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
WASHINGTON Oct 24 Obamacare's problem-plagued website Healthcare.gov will be fixed in time to allow people to enroll in private health insurance by a Dec. 15 deadline to obtain benefits beginning on Jan. 1, the main Obamacare contractor CGI Federal told a congressional panel.
Executives representing CGI and another technology contractor, UnitedHealth Group unit Quality Software Services Inc. (QSSI), said they made no recommendation to U.S. officials on whether the site should open for enrollment on Oct. 1. But QSSI told lawmakers that it kept the Obama administration apprised of risks throughout development.
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.