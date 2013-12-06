Dec 6 The U.S. federal health insurance website HealthCare.gov is experiencing errors about once out of every 10 transactions, a spokeswoman for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said on Friday.

In addition, this online insurance marketplace for individuals in 36 states could have as many as 1 in 4 transactions with errors, CMS spokeswoman Julie Bataille said during a news briefing. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Eric Beech)