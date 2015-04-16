NEW YORK, April 16 In what would be a
significant and hard-fought victory for U.S. businesses, the
Obama administration on Thursday announced that it will propose
new rules for "workplace wellness programs" that would treat as
"voluntary" programs that penalize workers thousands of dollars
for not participating.
That decision, which will be published in the Federal
Register on April 20, opening 60 days for public comment, would
likely remove a legal challenge to the wellness program at
Honeywell International Inc.
Last year, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed
a legal challenge to the Honeywell program, arguing that
penalties that could reach $4,000 a year for workers who chose
not to participate made the program involuntary.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley)