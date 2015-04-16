(Corrects date of Americans with Disabilities Act, in 7th
paragraph, to 1990)
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, April 16 In what would be a
significant and hard-fought victory for U.S. businesses, the
Obama administration on Thursday said it will propose new rules
for workplace wellness programs that would treat as voluntary
programs that penalize workers thousands of dollars for not
participating.
That decision, which will be published in the Federal
Register on Monday, opening 60 days for public comment, would
likely remove a legal challenge to the wellness program at
Honeywell International Inc.
Last year, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
(EEOC) sued Honeywell, arguing that penalties in its workplace
wellness program, which could reach $4,000 a year for workers
who chose not to participate, made it involuntary.
The "voluntary" standard is critical because landmark
antidiscrimination laws have largely prohibited employers from
asking questions about workers' health unless the queries relate
to an individual's ability to perform a job.
Workplace wellness programs, which the vast majority of
large U.S. firms have instituted, often require employees to
answer detailed questions about their family medical histories
and personal health, and to undergo employer-specified medical
exams.
The programs have expanded recently because President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare law of 2010 allows employers to
charge non-participants 30 percent more for health coverage,
including premiums and deductibles, which can amount to
thousands of dollars.
The EEOC, therefore, had to reconcile that Obamacare
provision with the prohibition on involuntary wellness programs,
which is part of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Although that law "limits the circumstances in which
employers may ask employees about their health or require them
to undergo medical examinations, it allows such inquiries and
exams if they are voluntary and part of an employee health
program," the EEOC said in a statement.
The agency added that the "proposed rule makes clear that
wellness programs are permitted under the ADA," and that
"companies may offer incentives of up to 30 percent of the total
cost of employee-only coverage in connection with wellness
programs."
Reuters reported in November that leading U.S. corporations,
angered by the EEOC's legal action against Honeywell's program,
were threatening to pull their tacit support for Obamacare
unless the government backed off.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Jonathan Oatis)