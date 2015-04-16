(Adds comment from Honeywell)
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, April 16 In what would be a
significant and hard-fought victory for U.S. businesses, the
Obama administration said on Thursday it will propose new rules
for workplace wellness programs that would treat as voluntary
even plans that penalize workers thousands of dollars for not
participating.
That decision, which will be published in the Federal
Register on Monday, opening 60 days for public comment, would
likely remove the government's legal challenge to the wellness
program at Honeywell International Inc.
Last year, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
(EEOC) sued Honeywell, arguing that penalties in its workplace
wellness program, which can reach $4,000 a year for workers who
choose not to participate, made it involuntary.
The "voluntary" standard is critical because a landmark
anti-discrimination law largely prohibits employers from asking
questions about the health of workers unless the queries relate
to their ability to perform a job.
Wellness programs, which the vast majority of large U.S.
firms have instituted, often require employees to answer
detailed questions about their family medical histories and to
undergo employer-specified medical exams, such as for
cholesterol and glucose levels, blood pressure, weight and waist
size.
The programs have expanded since President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law of 2010, which allows employers to
charge non-participants 30 percent more for health coverage,
including premiums and deductibles. That can amount to thousands
of dollars a year.
The EEOC therefore had to reconcile that Obamacare provision
with the prohibition on involuntary wellness programs, which is
part of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Although that landmark law "limits the circumstances in
which employers may ask employees about their health or require
them to undergo medical examinations, it allows such inquiries
and exams if they are voluntary and part of an employee health
program," the EEOC said in a statement.
The agency added that the "proposed rule makes clear that
wellness programs are permitted under the ADA," and that
"companies may offer incentives of up to 30 percent of the total
cost of employee-only coverage in connection with wellness
programs."
The EEOC proposal would bar employers from firing,
disciplining, coercing, or denying health coverage to employees
who decline to participate in a wellness program.
BUSINESS LOBBYING
About 98 percent of U.S. companies with 200 or more workers,
and 73 percent of smaller firms, offered wellness programs in
2014, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Those numbers
are up from 62 percent of larger firms and 26 percent of smaller
firms offering such programs in 2006.
Wellness programs are generally managed by outside companies
in what has become an $8 billion-a-year industry, research firm
IBISWorld reported last month.
Reuters reported in November that leading U.S. corporations
represented by the Business Roundtable, angered by the EEOC's
legal action against Honeywell, were threatening to pull their
tacit support for Obamacare unless the government backed off
.
Since then, the Business Roundtable has made meeting
government officials about the issue "a top priority," a senior
official for the group said.
The Roundtable argues that wellness programs with hefty
penalties are voluntary "because employees can elect to
participate or pay the penalty," said its outside counsel, Nancy
Taylor.
The EEOC apparently agreed.
"Employers are going to be pretty happy about the proposed
regulation," said Seth Perretta, a principal at Groom Law Group
in Washington and an expert in employment law.
In a statement, Honeywell called the EEOC proposal "a
positive step toward enabling the implementation of the
President's health care law and the desire of all Americans to
lead healthier lives," and said no employee has been denied
healthcare coverage "or disciplined in any way as a result of
their voluntary decision not to participate in our wellness
programs."
Patient advocacy and anti-discrimination groups, however,
criticized the idea that a wellness program can be voluntary if
opting out brings hefty financial penalties.
The EEOC proposal "appears to diminish the protections that
workers have against being coerced to disclose medical
information to their employers when that information is
unrelated to their ability to do their jobs," said attorney
Jennifer Mathis of the Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law.
If the EEOC proposal takes effect, employees who feel they
are being coerced into workplace wellness programs could try to
challenge it in court. In general, however, courts defer to
federal agencies on such questions.
