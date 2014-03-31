WASHINGTON, March 31 The White House said on Monday that it expects final enrollment numbers for private health care insurance under Obamacare in 2014 to be "substantially larger" than 6 million after a busy final weekend of in-person and online signups.

"Here on the last day of enrollment, we're looking at a number substantially larger than 6 million people enrolled," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters, noting he was not sure when the government would be able to release its final enrollment figures. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu)