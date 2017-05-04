BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
WASHINGTON May 4 The White House said it was "critical" that the U.S. House of Representatives pass a Republican-sponsored healthcare bill on Thursday to repeal a law enacted under the administration of former President Barack Obama.
"With Obamacare on the verge of collapse, it is critical that the House passes the AHCA (healthcare bill) today and we continue to make progress towards repealing and replacing Obamacare," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a news briefing.
The House was expected to hold a vote on repealing Obamacare later on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.