WASHINGTON, June 23 The White House is hopeful
Congress can complete action on a bill to repeal and replace
Obamacare by the time lawmakers go on recess in August, White
House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Friday.
Spicer told Fox News Channel he thought prospects the Senate
would pass a healthcare reform bill were "very high," setting up
the possibility a final compromise bill could clear the House
and Senate before a planned August break.
"I think we're going to get this thing done ... and
hopefully by the August recess really have Obamacare repealed
and replaced," he said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Tim Ahmann)