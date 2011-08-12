WASHINGTON Aug 12 The White House said on Friday that it strongly disagreed with a U.S. appeals court ruling against President Barack Obama's healthcare law and voiced confidence the decision would not stand.

"Today's ruling is one of many decisions on the Affordable Care Act that we will see in the weeks and months ahead. In the end, we are confident the Act will ultimately be upheld as constitutional," Obama aide Stephanie Cutter said in a statement. (Reporting by Alister Bull and Jeff Mason; editing by Anthony Boadle)