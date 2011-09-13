* Push aims to cut leading cause of preventable death
* Enlists insurers, pharmacy chains, healthcare providers
* Marks major shift toward disease prevention
* Goals include less smoking, lower trans fat, salt intake
By Julie Steenhuysen
Sept 13 U.S. health officials are teaming up
with insurance companies, pharmacies, health providers and
community groups in a campaign to prevent 1 million heart
attacks and strokes over five years.
The plan announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services and several partners, will focus on
reducing risk factors through smoking prevention, blood
pressure and cholesterol control, and increased use of low-dose
aspirin to prevent blood clots.
HHS plans to kick in $200 million in new and redirected
funds toward the project, which marks a dramatic shift toward
disease prevention.
"Heart disease causes 1 of every 3 American deaths and
constitutes 17 percent of overall national health spending,"
HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said in a statement.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, said the so-called Million Hearts
program aims to make the most of current investments and
private sector and community-based resources.
The effort builds on strides in preventing heart disease
deaths in the United States, which have fallen by 50 percent
between 1980 and 2000.
Currently, every year more than 2 million Americans have a
heart attack or stroke and more than 800,000 of them die,
making heart disease the nation's leading cause of preventable
deaths, according to an editorial by Frieden and Dr. Donald
Berwick, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services, in the New England Journal of Medicine.
A MILLION HEARTS
"If we succeed in achieving our Million Hearts goals, 10
million more Americans with high blood pressure will have it
under control, 20 million more Americans with high cholesterol
will have it under control, and 4 million fewer Americans will
smoke by 2017," Frieden said in a statement.
The program will focus on helping Americans make healthy
choices, such as preventing tobacco use and lowering
consumption of salt and trans fats, and increasing use of
treatments like aspirin and blood pressure and
cholesterol-lowering medications.
The hope is that by 2017, 65 percent of high-risk patients
will be taking aspirin and have their blood pressure and
cholesterol under control. Currently, only 47 percent of
high-risk patients take aspirin, and only 33 percent have their
cholesterol and 46 percent their blood pressure under control.
They also aim to cut smoking to 17 percent of Americans
from 19 percent by 2017, and seek a 20 percent drop in sodium
intake and a 50 percent drop in trans fat consumption.
In the private sector, partners like Walgreen Co WAG.N
will provide free blood pressure testing, insurance companies
such as UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N), WellPoint WLP.N, Aetna
(AET.N) and Cigna (CI.N) will focus on reducing heart risks
through programs aimed at their members, and pharmacy groups
will encourage members to raise awareness with patients.
"The treatment of heart disease and stroke account for
about $1 of every $6 spent on health care in this country,"
said Berwick of CMS, America's health insurance program for the
elderly and poor.
"By shifting our focus from paying for how much care is
provided to how to get the best health for Americans and
putting more tools into the hands of health care providers and
patients, CMS can help prevent strokes, heart attacks and
avoidable human suffering," he said.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Eric
Walsh)