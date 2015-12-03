(Adds percent change and reason for short positions)

Dec 3 U.S. heating oil futures for the front-month climbed over 6 percent on Thursday as speculators exited bearish bets, traders said.

Front-month heating oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 7.8 cents to $1.38 per gallon at about 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

Hedge funds and other managed money firms last week built their short positions in heating oil futures and options on the New York Mercantile Exchange to an all-time high of 45,372 contracts, according to Reuters data going back to 2006.

Traders noted speculators this year built that massive short position because heating oil stocks were near their highest levels for this time of year since 2010 and because temperatures were expected to remain mild for the rest of the winter due to the El Nino weather pattern, keeping heating demand low for the rest of the season.

