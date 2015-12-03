(Adds comment, updates with latest prices)
Dec 3 Oil traders rushed to buy U.S. heating oil
on Thursday, retreating from their short positions and causing a
technical rally that pushed the benchmark over 6 percent higher
after dipping to a six-year low earlier this week.
Front-month heating oil futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange jumped about 6.7 percent, or 8.8 cents, to an
intraday high of $1.3924 a gallon on Thursday after falling to
their lowest level since 2009 just a day earlier.
The front-month settled up 4 percent, or 5.4 cents, at
$1.3586 a gallon on Thursday.
"Heating oil fell to multiyear lows this week, leaving it
vulnerable to a short-covering rally," said Jim Ritterbusch,
president of energy consulting firm Ritterbusch & Associates.
"A lot of big shorts took profits today," he added.
The rally in prices, which started mid-morning, corresponded
to higher-than-normal volumes in that same period, according to
Reuters data. Traders said that key technical points for
algorithmic trading programs may have sparked the buying.
The jump comes as hedge funds and other managed money firms
last week boosted their already big bearish bets in NYMEX
heating oil futures and options to an all-time
high of 45,372 contracts, according to Reuters data going back
to 2006.
Traders noted speculators built that enormous short position
because heating oil stocks were near their highest levels for
this time of year since 2010, U.S. government data show.
Temperatures this winter were expected to remain mild due to the
El Nino weather pattern, keeping heating demand low for the rest
of the season.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Catherine Ngai; Editing by
Alan Crosby and Lisa Shumaker)