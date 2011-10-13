* Reserve downsized as DOE converts to ultra-clean diesel
* DOE ends leasing of storage space in NY Harbor
(Adds background, details on downsize)
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 The U.S. Department of
Energy said on Thursday it will halve the home heating oil
reserve to 1 million barrels of fuel as supplies near the New
York harbor are adequate.
The heating oil reserve is being converted to hold
ultra-low-sulfur diesel because several states in the Northeast
will require the use of cleaner fuels in coming years.
The DOE awarded contracts to Hess Corp (HES.N) to store
500,000 barrels of ultra-low-sulfur diesel at a terminal in
Groton, Connecticut and awarded Global Companies, LLC a
contract to store the same amount in Revere, Massachusetts.
It chose to stop leasing storage space for the reserve in
New York harbor, which has several refineries and a major
pipeline from the Gulf Coast that can quickly provide heating
oil to the area.
The department plans to sign contracts later this month for
purchasing the fuel that will be delivered to the reserve by
the end of November, it said.
The reserve was authorized in 2000 to provide the region
with backup heating oil in case of a disruption in winter fuel
supplies.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Andrea Evans)