By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 8 The U.S. hedge fund industry
is making a fresh lobbying push to convince the federal
derivatives regulator to remove a hurdle that could prevent
private funds from advertising to new investors through
television, the Internet or other channels.
The concern is that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
has outdated rules on its books that conflict with a 2012 law
that lifted an 80-year-old ad ban for hedge funds and other
private investment vehicles.
While the Securities and Exchange Commission revamped its
rules in July to formally lift the ban, funds are concerned that
the CFTC has not updated a parallel rule that prohibits the
private funds it directly oversees from advertising to the
general public.
Since hedge fund portfolios often include at least some
derivatives trading, industry experts warn that fund sponsors
may be reluctant to take advantage of the SEC's new relaxed
advertising rules for fear of running afoul of the CFTC's
regulations.
"I have definitely heard from members who are concerned
about this and would like to see the CFTC update the language,"
said Matt Nevins, the managing director and associate general
counsel for the asset management group of the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).
"It seems like a no-brainer. This is really language that is
very clearly tied to the SEC's standards. The SEC has updated
their standards, so why wouldn't the CFTC go and match ... what
the SEC has done?"
The SEC's new advertising rules stem from the Jumpstart Our
Business Startups (JOBS) Act, which eased federal securities
regulations to help small businesses raise capital and go
public.
But while the law requires the SEC to permit advertising
private deals, it does not require the CFTC to take action.
The hedge fund industry's trade group, the Managed Funds
Association, petitioned the CFTC to change its rules in 2012.
The MFA met with CFTC officials at the end of last year
about the matter but the agency's outgoing chairman, Gary
Gensler, indicated there were more pressing matters on the
agenda, a person familiar with the matter said.
Now, the industry and other interested stakeholders are
pinning their hopes for action on either Acting Chairman Mark
Wetjen or on Timothy Massad, who was nominated as CFTC chairman
by President Barack Obama and is awaiting U.S. Senate
confirmation.
"I believe the CFTC should move forward expeditiously and
harmonize its rules so that market participants may take
advantage of the change in the law," said New Jersey Congressman
Scott Garrett, a senior Republican on the House Financial
Services Committee. "I hope the new acting chairman at the CFTC
can work more constructively and follow the law better than his
predecessor."
A CFTC spokesman declined to comment on the status of the
MFA's rulemaking petition.
SLOW START
Hedge funds, private equity funds and other firms were
officially free to begin broadly advertising certain private
deals under the SEC's rules on Sept. 23, 2013.
The funds are allowed to raise an unlimited amount of money
through private stock deals and avoid costly registration
requirements, as long as the deals are only sold to
sophisticated investors.
So far, the advertising has been slow to take off. In
addition to the lack of synchronization between the SEC and CFTC
rules, the industry is developing controls to ensure that only
sophisticated investors buy into the deals.
There also is lingering uncertainty as the SEC considers a
second proposal that would expand disclosure requirements for
funds that advertise.
Since the rules kicked in, SEC filing data shows that hedge
funds filed about 600 initial offerings to raise about $18
billion. Of that amount, the funds indicated in the filings that
$1.4 billion could potentially be raised by taking advantage of
the new advertising rules.
By comparison, other kinds of private funds such as private
equity and venture capital have filed paperwork since September
to raise $90 billion through 1,100 offerings. Of that amount,
$1.8 billion could potentially be raised under the new JOBS Act
provision.
MATCHING UP THE RULES
To smooth the way for a larger advertising takeoff, fund
groups want the CFTC to lift the advertising ban from two sets
of regulations that private commodity pool fund sponsors often
rely upon to operate.
One rule allows fund operators to avoid costly CFTC
registration if they only trade a minimal amount of derivatives;
the other relaxes some of the more onerous disclosure
requirements that funds are typically required to make if they
meet certain criteria.
In order to qualify for such regulatory relief, the funds
that rely on these exemptions must agree not to broadly
advertise their private deals.
Industry experts say that if these funds take advantage of
the new SEC rules permitting advertising, then they risk being
disqualified from using the CFTC's regulatory exemptions.
Although the CFTC adopted rules in August to sync up many of
its fund regulations with the SEC's, the rules did not address
the JOBS Act. In its final harmonization rule, the CFTC said the
staff would "evaluate the issue and make recommendations to the
commission for future action."
"This has simply not risen to the level of priority that we
would like it to be, but [the CFTC has] understandably been
constrained in managing a lot of very difficult time frames,"
said Sean Davy, a managing director with SIFMA's capital markets
group.
"We'd like it now to rise to the level of priority now that
the rule is in effect and the marketplace is developing
and starting to use general solicitation."